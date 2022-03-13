Cadence Baker on American Idol: Who is the third-generation singer and where can you follow her on Instagram?

Cadence Baker on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Cadence Baker will make her American Idol debut tonight with her Season 20 audition.

Ahead of the episode, ABC released a clip of her performance, and it seemed like she impressed the judges.

Her performance should come as no surprise.

Cadence is a third-generation singer whose grandfather is in a music Hall of Fame and whose dad is a former lead singer of a Christian band.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest American Idol contestant.

Who is Cadence Baker on American Idol?

Cadence Baker is a 19-year-old singer from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, whose grandfather is in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and whose father was the former lead singer of the Christian band Cadence.

Her grandfather is Gary Baker, a Grammy-winning songwriter. His Grammy was for the song I Swear, which he wrote for John Michael Montgomery.

Here is Cadence’s grandfather singing the song on Muscle Shoals to Music Row LIVE.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gary Baker "I Swear" on Muscle Shoals to Music Row LIVE

Watch this video on YouTube

He also wrote the song I’m Already There for Lonestar, which was a number one song for six weeks.

Her father is Shane Baker, formerly the lead singer for Christian modern rock band Cadence.

Gary Baker and Shane Baker

Watch this video on YouTube

Now, it is Cadence Baker’s time to shine.

On American Idol tonight, she sings the Whitney Houston song I’m Your Baby Tonight, which received the judges’ praise.

“That was amazing. It was really good,” Katy Perry said. “I think you got so much gas in that tank. I think you’ve got a lot of stuff.”

Her father Shane played guitar while she sang.

“You came in with a professional guitar player that happens to be your dad, and he had such a pocket,” Lionel Richie said. “That pocket was so tight, and then your daughter just stepped right in the pocket. I loved it.”

Needless to say, she moved on. Check out her performance below.

Cadence Baker's Cover Of Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight" Is AMAZING! - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Where to find Cadence Baker on Instagram?

American Idol fans can follow Cadence Baker on Instagram at @cadencebakerr.

She only has 3,765 followers at this time, but those numbers will surely grow. She also only has 13 posts.

This includes one about her audition on American Idol.

Like most young singers, fans will find a lot more from her on TikTok, where her account is also @cadencebakerr.

@cadencebakerr voiceeffects going to start doing parking garage series ig haha ♬ original sound – cadence baker

Cadence only has 1,416 followers there, but she has 18 videos up so far, and this includes a lot more of her singing, including some fun voice effects work.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.