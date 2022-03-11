TikTok star responsible for viral sea shanty song auditions for American Idol

Luke Taylor on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

There has already been one TikTok sensation who auditioned for American Idol in Kenedi Anderson.

Anderson blew away Katy Perry with her singing and picked up a platinum ticket to Hollywood.

A second TikTok star also auditioned, but he was famous for a very different reason.

Singer of viral sea shanty song on TikTok comes on American Idol

Kenedi Anderson was a major TikTok star because she posted several singing videos and picked up a considerable following.

Luke Taylor was responsible for a TikTok viral song.

For those unfamiliar with TikTok, a viral song is a track that everyone can use with their videos, often adding their own flavor to the footage playing while the viral song plays in the background.

The biggest TikTok viral songs have millions of videos with the music in the video.

Luke Taylor sang The Wellerman, a sea shanty song, on TikTok and he picked up over two million followers thanks to the track.

This week on American Idol, Luke showed up to audition and showed that he was more than just a viral TikTok song.

He sang Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash. Luke Bryan then asked him to sing Frosty the Snowman.

Bryan said that there is a place for him with his voice. Katy Perry was worried that he could not compete with just one note and voice. Lionel Richie said he didn’t think he could go far and was sending him on to see what he could do.

Katy Perry said no, but he moved on to Hollywood with two votes to one. However, Bryan and Richie said he has to find something more than just his low, one-note delivery.

The GREAT Voice Of Luke Taylor Impresses The Great Luke Bryan - American Idol 2022

Who is Luke Taylor on American Idol?

Luke Taylor is a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania and when he met Ryan Seacrest, he shocked the host with the deep voice that gained him so much acclaim on TikTok.

He said his voice started to drop when he turned 16.

He is a sophomore at Liberty University.

American Idol fans can follow Luke Taylor on TikTok at @luke.the.voice, where his videos have a combined 36 million likes.

The sea shanty viral song has 5 million likes and over 20 million views alone.

The question is now whether or not Luke Taylor can find something new and fresh to help him stand apart from the rest of the competition.

Regardless, Luke Bryan feels there is a place for Taylor in voice-over acting in the future.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.