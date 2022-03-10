Who is Betty Maxwell on American Idol and where can you find her on Instagram?

Betty Maxwell on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Betty Maxwell auditioned for American Idol, it was a huge moment.

Betty is someone who the world met originally when she won the Miss America crown in 2016.

Now, she is going to Hollywood on American Idol. Here is what you need to know about the Season 20 contestant.

Who is Betty Maxwell on American Idol?

Betty Maxwell isn’t the first person to audition on American Idol this season who is already famous.

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter came onto the show and auditioned, only to be sent home. Kenedi Anderson was a huge star on TikTok, and she moved on with a platinum ticket.

While Betty Maxwell didn’t get a platinum ticket, she did move on to Hollywood, much like Kenedi.

Betty showed up with her Miss America crown and left it with the judges as good luck. She won the crown after performing an opera performance that blew the crowd away.

“I’ve been singing since Iike the age of three, and it’s always been one of my deepest passions,” Betty said before entering the American Idol audition.

“My biggest dream would be to be the voice of a Disney princess,” she said, hinting that she would love to do voiceover work in the future.

On American Idol, Betty sang A Moment Like This by Kelly Clarkson.

It blew away the three judges. However, Katy Perry wanted to hear her sing a country song as well, so Betty did, singing Carrie Underwood’s Jesus, Take the Wheel.

“So listen… pageant girls sing like pageant girls,” Luke Bryan said. “You don’t sing like a pageant girl, you sing like a real singer.”

Betty got her golden ticket and will move on to Hollywood.

How can you follow Betty Maxwell on Instagram?

Bailey Maxwell is on Instagram at @realbettymaxwell.

She has over 65,000 followers and 1,116 posts. In her bio, she wrote that she is on American Idol, won Miss America, and is a singer, speaker, does voice acting, and is an author.

She posted a picture of herself with her golden ticket for her fans.

Looking at her timeline, a lot of her posts revolve around her modeling or spending time outdoors.

There isn’t a lot in the way of her singing, but with her moving on to the next round on American Idol, expect to see a lot more of that side of Betty in the future.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.