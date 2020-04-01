Bride & Prejudice exclusive: Kee Kee won’t choose between Kareem and her mom

It’s been a roller coaster so far for Kee Kee and Kareem on Bride & Prejudice.

The couple just wants to get married and be a family, but Kee Kee’s mom has some serious doubts about Kareem, and it’s been causing a huge rift as the two prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

There have been a lot of communication issues, many of which have been blamed on Kareem. After all, he hasn’t even reached out to Marveline to try and build a relationship with his future mother-in-law.

After dropping about a million excuses, both Pastor Cal and Willi’s dad called him out on a previous episode, telling him to just step up and be a man.

Kareem turns down the lie detector test

Then, last week, when Marveline set up a lie detector test to find out if Kareem really is the man that he says he is, he turned it down.

Kareem’s reasoning for not wanting to take the test seemed sound — his father, who went to prison, was forced to take one and Kareem swore he would never go down that path.

He told the polygraph examiner that he is not a criminal and doesn’t want to be treated like one.

But was that really why Kareem didn’t want to take the polygraph? Or was he hiding something from Kee Kee’s mom and just didn’t want to have everyone find out?

In this exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Bride & Prejudice, Kareem and Kee Kee sit down with Pastor Cal to talk about all the obstacles they have been facing.

He immediately brings up the lie detector test, asking Kareem why he didn’t want to do it. Again, Kareem talked about why he didn’t want to do it.

After the test, he “felt that chip on his shoulder” from what he went through with his own father going to prison and not wanting to feel like a criminal himself.

After the failed polygraph test, Kareem told Pastor Cal that he still did not contact Marveline to have a conversation.

When Kee Kee had a chance to speak, she told Pastor Cal that her mom wants to know why Kareen doesn’t want to talk when they visit with her.

She feels like Kareem and her mom want “an action” out of her but makes it clear that it’s both of them that need to communicate, not her.

Telling Pastor Cal that she feels bullied by both Kareem and her mom, she makes it clear that she can’t pick between them.

Bride & Prejudice airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.