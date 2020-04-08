Bride & Prejudice exclusive: Chris asks Kelly why she told Blair not to marry him

Chris has been working to win over Blair’s mom Kelly since we first met them on Bride & Prejudice, and it doesn’t look like she’s budged at all.

This week, Chris sits down with Kelly again as he tries to get to the bottom of it and find out why she dislikes him so much.

In previous weeks, we’ve seen Kelly tell Chris straight to his face that she doesn’t trust him because of his family background. His mom is from North Korea, and in Kelly’s eyes, that means his family must support communism.

And even after he tried to convince her that he wasn’t the “Manchurian Candidate” and that there was nothing wrong with being Korean, she wasn’t convinced.

Then there are Chris’ tattoos, art that he is proud to wear on his body.

Not surprising, Kelly can’t seem to accept the tattoos either, telling him they are trashy and thinking they will get in the way of his career success.

Kelly is clearly old school and holds on to a lot of dated beliefs that have her thinking that Chris isn’t the right man for her daughter. Even though some of her comments get really offensive, Chris has managed to stay cool and calm.

But Blair’s mom may have gone too far now.

Unlike some of his Bride & Prejudice co-stars, it seems like Kelly’s issues with Chris aren’t things that he has much control over.

Did Kelly tell Blair not to marry Chris?

In the Bride & Prejudice exclusive preview, Chris confronts Kelly again, and this time, he wants to know if she told Blair not to marry him.

And as usual, it’s pretty obvious that Kelly did go there, but rather than tell him straight to his face, she plays it up like she is just a good, concerned mom who wants to make sure her child is making the right choice.

Then, Kelly tried to plant doubt with Chris because she clearly doesn’t want them together, and she’s going to get what she wants no matter what she has to do to get it.

Is Blair sure about Chris?

Kelly fires back at Chris, asking him if Blair has started telling him all of the truth. She claims that Blair isn’t really sure, but she isn’t telling her future husband.

Kelly asks, “Is she being honest with you?”

After Chris assures her that they get along great and never fight, she says that’s not it.

“She tells me that she doesn’t tell you 100 percent of the truth,” Kelly tells Chris.

Will Kelly’s claim put a crack in Chris and Blair’s trust?

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.