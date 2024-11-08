Briana Myles ‘disappointed’ as she tells MAFS fans ‘I’m still pregnant’

Briana Myles is getting ready to welcome her baby boy into the world, but he’s in no rush.

People have been bombarding the Married at First Sight alum with questions about her pregnancy, so she took to social media to share an update.

Unfortunately, Briana and her husband Vincent Morales’ baby boy is working on his own time, not theirs and she revealed, “I’m still pregnant.”

The pregnant mama, who is also taking care of a toddler, has been doing all the tips and tricks to induce labor, but so far nothing has worked.

Meanwhile, Briana is admittedly tired now that she’s in the final stretch of her pregnancy, and assumed her son would have already arrived.

She got real with her social media followers, noting that she was “disappointed” and “tired,” now that she’s passed the 38-week mark.

MAFS alum Briana Myles announces ‘I’m still pregnant’

The pregnant MAFS alum has been getting questions about giving birth, so she took to Instagram with a message.

“I’m still pregnant. I just came here to let you know that,” said a smiling Briana, in the video. “I’m just a little bit disappointed, but I’m still pregnant, and I’m tired.”

Briana was confident her baby boy would arrive during the 37 or 38-week mark, but she confessed, “That’s not the case; I’m passed.”

The Season 12 star jokingly reasoned that because Atlanta is cold, their son wanted to stay inside her belly, where it’s warm and cozy.

This isn’t her first pregnancy update; she shared one in August after being bombarded with questions.

At the time Briana said that she was going through it, struggling with fatigue, mood swings, and eczema flare-ups.

Briana and Vincent are ready to become a family of four

While Briana and Vincent patiently wait for their baby boy’s arrival, the couple has kept busy.

Most recently, Briana got glammed up for her maternity shoot, keeping the theme simple with neutral colors.

Vincent also joined the fun and posed for photos, while their daughter Aury Bella stole the show with her cuteness.

Briana shared one of the pictures and wrote about how their lives will change with their growing family.

“Going from completely single to a family of 4 is so surreal,” confessed the MAFS star.

“The life we live today was unexpected, but we’re forever grateful for every bit of it!” she continued. “We can’t wait to watch Bella become a big sis and for baby boy to fit perfectly into our little fam bam ♥️.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.