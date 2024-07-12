MAFS alums Briana and Vincent surprised during gender reveal for baby number 2

Briana Myles and her husband Vincent Morales were convinced they already knew the gender of baby number two, but a recent reveal proved them both wrong.

The Married at First Sight couple brought their supporters along for the ride during the live gender reveal and fans made their guesses before the big moment.

The couple has become the favorite of the popular franchise — after meeting for the first time on the show and falling in love.

They are the only couple from Season 12 who are still happily married and since the show wrapped fans have continued to follow their journey on social media.

In April, Vincent and Briana announced they were expecting a second child after welcoming daughter Aubry a few years ago.

Baby Morales is expected to arrive in the next few months, and the couple opted to find out the gender with a virtual reveal on YouTube.

MAFS alums Briana and Vincent find out the gender of baby number 2

The MAFS alums chose a cake as their gender reveal option and viewers tuned in on YouTube Live for the big moment.

People made their predictions by choosing team boy or girl before the couple finally dug their glasses into the cake to see what color came out.

“It’s blue,” Vincent exclaimed. So, if you guessed boy, you were right.

Meanwhile, that surprised both Vincent and Briana who assumed they were having another girl.

“Both of us were like, ‘It’s definitely gonna be a girl,'” said Briana, adding that Vincent saw himself as a “girl dad.”

She continued, “I didn’t see boys either, I was like ‘I just didn’t see myself being a boy mom’ but here we are.”

Either way, Briana and Vincent are excited to welcome their baby boy into the world and they even hinted at possible names for their son.

Vincent is leaning toward Kai Miles Morales but Briana prefers the name Luca Miles Morales, so let’s see who will win the battle of the names.

MAFS fans are excited that Briana and Vincent are having a boy

Viewers who tuned in for the adorable gender reveal couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Luca’Kai Miles Morales ️! Wishing you all an amazing birth and journey to parents of 2!!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Congratulations on the baby boy!!! I knew it was a boy. How exciting! Praise God,” wrote someone else.

One viewer wrote, “I knew it was a boy!!! 🩵 Congratulations to you allll! Having a boy is so much fun!”

Another added, “Congratulations baby boy.”

Comments for the couple. Pic credit: YouTube/Vincent and Briana

Vincent and Briana’s baby boy is expected in the fall of 2024.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.