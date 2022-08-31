Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are having a baby girl

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales make an exciting announcement. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana and Vincent shared more exciting news with friends and followers after announcing their pregnancy in July.

Now the MAFS couple has shared the gender of their baby.

Similar to their pregnancy announcement, Briana and Vincent looked stylish and full of joy during their gender reveal.

Their previous pregnancy post saw the couple looking ethereal in soft colors while posing in front of flowers.

The pair again matched in white in their gender reveal photos and video.

MAFS stars and fans were quick to flood the comments of Briana and Vincent’s gender reveal post with love and support.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are elated to have a girl

Briana took to her Instagram page to share the celebratory gender reveal photos.

In the opening shot, Vincent and Briana stood outside by a door and brick wall in their light ensembles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vincent wore a white collared tee with brown pants, and Briana glowed in a white dress with her baby bump visible.

Pink powder could be seen above them as they looked up and smiled.

In the second photo, Vincent smiled and embraced Briana as she covered her mouth. The pair looked overjoyed in the final photo as they reacted to the reveal.

Briana captioned the post, “Baby Girl is on the way!!! 💕 Although @vincentjmorales and I both said gender didn’t matter, we are elated and look forward to Baby Girl’s debut! You’re already so loved and adored our little cutie ☺️We’re praying for a healthy baby and healthy Mama through delivery!”

Vincent also shared a video snippet teasing the countdown just before their big reveal that they’re having a baby girl;

In his caption, Vincent expressed love for his daughter while enticing fans to watch the rest of the video on YouTube.

Vincent captioned the post, “Baby Morales you’re so loved already 🎀💙. To watch the full gender reveal video, tap the link in my bio! Were you Team Boy or Team Girl? 🍼 Link in bio!!!!!!!”

MAFS stars react to Briana and Vincent’s gender reveal

Briana and Vincent’s baby girl is sure to be surrounded by lots of love, including from her MAFS family.

MAFS stars expressed excitement in the comment section, with Karen Laundry writing “yay!” with fire emojis.

Beth Bice wrote, ‘Your face is priceless congratulations!!!!!”

Former MAFS expert Dr. Vivina wrote, “Thrilled for y’all!”

Deonna McNeill commented, “Eekkkk!!! Congrats!!”

Shawniece Jackson wrote, ‘Yay omg it’s a girllllll.”

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Haley Harris, Briana’s friend and MAFS Season 12 costar commented, “Aunt Haley can’t wait to meet her!!!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.