MAFS couple Briana and Vincent are expecting baby number 2

The Married at First Sight family has been growing since the start of the year, and now there’s another baby on the way.

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles are expecting baby number two and the couple just shared the exciting news on social media.

Vincent and Briana are the only match from Season 12 that are still together, and they’ve been expanding their family.

The pair is already parents to a one-year-old daughter named Aury Bella, who was born in January 2023, and let’s not forget their adorable pup, Cookie, who we met on the show.

Little Bella has been getting plenty of practice helping to take care of Cookie, and now she’s about to become a big sister.

Vincent and Briana are not the only MAFS couple with baby announcements in the past few weeks, but we’ll get to that in just a bit.

MAFS fans and friends are in Vincent and Briana’s comments sending congratulations to the happy pair after their latest Instagram post.

The clip showed the couple holding baby Bella before they put her down, and she walked toward the camera clearing showing the words “big sis” on her t-shirt.

A smiling Briana also walked behind her daughter, smiling with her growing baby bump in clear view.

“Little boo #2 Coming Fall 2024 🥰 babyannouncement #baby2,” the MAFS stars captioned the post.

It seems Vincent and Briana also gave us a hint about the gender of baby number two as they were all rocking pink outfits in the video.

Does that mean there’s another baby girl on the way? That would be our guess.

Here are all the MAFS baby news so far this year

Meanwhile, something is definitely in the air for 2024 because there’s been a lot of baby news from the MAFS alums.

Briana and Vincent’s season 12 castmate Paige Banks dropped some baby news of her own a few weeks ago, sharing that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Nova Ray.

However, there are more MAFS babies on the way as well.

Season 10 couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd announced they’re expecting baby number two in August.

Season 1 alums Jamie Otis and her husband Doug Hehner also shared happy news after years of struggling to expand their family.

It will be a double dose of happiness for Jamie and Doug who revealed they’re expecting twins.

So far, they’ve found out that one of their twins will be a boy, but for now, the gender of their second baby is still unknown.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.