MAFS baby boom: Here’s who’s expecting

The Married at First Sight family is growing, and several new babies will join the mix by the end of 2024.

There’s been a lot of pregnancy announcements this year, some from first-time parents and other MAFS stars who are still growing their families.

We got some exciting news from OGs Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis several weeks ago, after years of trying to expand their family of four.

They were the latest couple to join the baby boom, but they’re not the only ones expecting.

Season 9 alum Amber Bowles is pregnant with her first child, and Season 10 couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are getting ready to welcome baby number two.

Finally, Briana Myles and her hubby Vincent Morales also announced they’re expecting their second child later this year.

Briana Myles and Jessica Studer are expecting babies in 2024

Briana and Vincent are the only couple from Season 12 still happily married.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aury Bella, in 2023, and in April, they announced that another little one was on the way.

They shared the happy news on Instagram in April with a cute video that showed little Aury Bella in an outfit that read “big sis” as Briana walked towards the camera showing off her baby bump.

“Little boo #2 Coming Fall 2024 🥰, the post read.

The couple didn’t reveal the gender of baby number two, but they were all dressed in pink so we’re taking that as a hint that they’re having another girl.

Season 10 couple Jessica and Austin shared their baby news in March, revealing that their son Weston is about to be a big brother.

However, this time, they’re opting to keep the gender a surprise until baby Hurd arrives.

“We found out with Westin but this time we’re not going to find out till delivery 🥰 🤗Excited for a little girl or boy in August 🩷💙,” the couple told their Instagram followers.

Jamie Otis is having twin boys, and Amber Bowles is expecting her first child

MAFS fans were super excited to discover that Doug and Jamie were expecting after years of failed attempts, which they shared with their social media followers.

This time, it was double the good news as the OGs discovered they were having twins.

Doug and Jamie later shared that they’re having identical twin boys — another surprise for the happy couple.

Meanwhile, Amber Bowles and her new husband, Kevin Laltoo, are about to be first-time parents, and they couldn’t be more excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Bowles (@abowlforlife) Like Jessica and Austin, the newlyweds shared the announcement in March and expect their baby to arrive in August.

“Baby Laltoo August 2024 🩵🩷 Any guesses on gender?” Amber captioned the post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.