Briana DeJesus hints at hospital scare, praises ‘confident and determined’ daughter Nova

Briana hinted at a hospital scare before praising her eldest daughter, Nova. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 shared pics from inside a hospital room that sparked rumors about health problems, then shared a post praising her daughter, Nova, calling her “confident and determined.”

The 26-year-old mom of two shared a boomerang pic to her Instagram stories on Thursday, taken from inside what appeared to be a hospital room.

Briana had hinted earlier this week that she was having health issues when she tweeted about having to take Benadryl and prednisone.

Her first tweet read, “These ppl want me to take Benadryl 3 times a day…. there’s just no way smh”

She followed up with a related tweet the same day, saying, “And prednisone smh”

Briana didn’t specify what her health concerns were that required the meds, but she confirmed that she received a painful steroid shot on Thursday.

Briana told followers that doctors recommended Benadryl and prednisone for her undisclosed health condition. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

She tweeted, “Cried like a baby after my steroid shot… wtf and why does that s**t hurt so bad????”

Briana disclosed that she received a painful steroid injection. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/twitter

Briana has yet to specify what her medical condition is despite talking about her ailments for weeks

Briana then took to Instagram to share a pic from inside a hospital room with the text, “Ready to go home ) : “

She didn’t specify why she was there, but it could have very likely been to receive her steroid shot.

Briana shared pics on her IG stories from inside a medical facility. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana may have hinted at health issues earlier this month

Earlier this month, Briana tweeted about being an “old hag” and having no energy, possibly

The same day, Briana shared a pic of her eldest daughter, Nova, at a gymnastics competition in their home state of Florida.

In the pic, Nova was holding a trophy and wore a medal around her neck.

Briana captioned the pic, “So proud of this little lady! She worked her butt off this comp season! Special shout out to @orlandogymnastics ❤️ this gym really pushed Nova to be her best!”

“Y’all remember shy little nova who had terrible stage fright? Well, not anymore! She is confident and determined now and it’s all bc of this gym! ❤️ can’t wait to see what else Nova can do!”

Fans of the show can catch up on Briana and the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 next month when the series returns to the air.

The new season, featuring a new cast, will feature Briana navigating life with her new tattoo-artist boyfriend while raising daughters Nova, 9, and Stella, 3.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.