Bri Springs slid into Matt James’ DMs prior to filming The Bachelor

Bri Springs revealed that she had actually tried to hit up Matt James before filming started for The Bachelor.

Bri made the confession on Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files.

She clarified that she slid into Matt’s DMs after she had applied to be on The Bachelor but before she was selected as a contestant.

“I actually tried to shoot my shot in his DMs,” Bri said on the podcast. “I was like, ‘You know what? I might just have a better shot just going on the show.’”

She implied that she wouldn’t have sent the DM if she thought she had a serious chance of being on the show.

Did Matt James respond to Bri’s DM?

Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, Matt did not reply to Bri’s DM.

“It was probably at a point when I didn’t realize that I was actually going to go on the show, or at least I was not taking it seriously,” she told Nick, adding, “Yeah, he didn’t respond to the DM.”

Bri then admitted that she unsent the DM once she found out that she was cast on the show.

When Nick asked if she ever told Matt about the DM while they were filming, Bri made it clear how she felt about the whole situation.

“No way, that’s so embarrassing,” Bri said. “I had so much confidence and I was like, ‘I don’t even need to tell him I DM’d him, because I’m going to win.’”

It may have been the best move for her not to mention it considering that other contestants have gotten in trouble for having prior contact with the lead in the past.

Unfortunately, as fans know, Bri did not win Matt’s season of The Bachelor. She did come close though as one of the final three women.

Bri has a complex outlook on her time on The Bachelor

Since filming has wrapped for The Bachelor, Bri has spoken out about how her experience with the franchise has been “mentally draining”— especially since the recent Bachelor racism controversy emerged.

As previously mentioned, Bri was confident that she was going to be Matt’s final pick while she was filming The Bachelor.

Unfortunately, she was sent home following the intimate fantasy suite dates over Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

Not only was her time on The Bachelor shorter than she expected, but fans felt Bri was slighted after her segment was cut from After The Final Rose and she wasn’t chosen as one of the two upcoming Bachelorettes.

While Bri was disappointed, she made it clear that she was happy for both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young as the next Bachelorette leads and understood that her segments were cut to make time for the important race conversation between Matt, Rachael, and Emmanuel Acho.

Bri may not be reappearing on the Bachelor franchise soon but she does have her sights on either getting her old job back or getting a new one.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.