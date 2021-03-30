The Bachelor: Bri Springs reveals if she got her job back after Matt James’ season

Bri Springs revealed whether or not she was able to get her job back after competing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri Springs took a bold step when she joined the cast of women who vied for Matt James’ heart on Season 25 of The Bachelor. The gorgeous raven-haired beauty upended her life by quitting her job and throwing herself wholeheartedly into the competition without any reservations.

Fans of the series were stunned that Bri took such drastic measures in order to compete.

During the latest episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Bri revealed if she could get her job back at the close of filming in late 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Former Bachelor stars Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker co-host the weekly show, which dissects the wildest, most ridiculous, and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture.

“Everyone wants to know if I got my job back and I will tell you I did not get my job back and I am currently polishing up my résumé,” she shared.

“That’s not to say, I wouldn’t get my job back if I didn’t want my job back. … I stay in very close contact with all my co-workers, my old manager, and that door is definitely still there for me,” Bri revealed.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Bri thought ahead before quitting

Bri Springs thought ahead before leaving her job to compete on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri explained tht she would not have been able to quit her position and focus solely on winning the ABC reality dating comeptition series if she did not have the foresight to protect herself financially ahead of time.

“Before going on the show, I knew there was a possibility that I would have to quit my job. I wouldn’t have gone on the show if I didn’t have a savings, if I didn’t have a support or safety network to fall back on,” she explained of the way she thought ahead before taking such a public leap for love.

Bri’s ABC biography did not state where she was employed. It did mention she worked as a communications manager at a “high-profile social media company.”

Season 25’s third runner-up joked about being jobless on Instagram

Bri Springs joked about her jobless situation on her Instagram account. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Her bio claimed that Bri always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised. It spoke of her young life being encouraged by the strength of her mother and grandmother, who raised her.

It also stated, “with her professional life intact, Bri is ready to focus on her personal life and find the man of her dreams.”

After being eliminated in favor of both Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell, Bri joked about upending her life to compete on the series reported People Magazine.

To her Instagram story, Bri posted a bikini pic. She stood in a pool with her phone to her ear. The caption read, “Me on the phone trying to get my job back.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.