The Bachelor’s Bri Springs reveals she’s felt defeated after returning home from the show

Bri Springs speaks out about her time after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Bri Springs was sent home after the Fantasy Suite dates because Matt felt a stronger connection with Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

At the time, Bri was heartbroken because she thought they had a strong connection.

While Bri didn’t get a chance to speak out on the Women Tell All special or the After The Final Rose special, she is using her social media to share how she’s feeling.

And this week, she gave fans an update on what life had been like since returing home from The Bachelor.

Bri Springs reveals she’s been mentally drained since returning home

On Instagram, she revealed that life had been full of surprises after returning home, but she admitted that it had also been draining, possibly because she had to relive everything again while the show was airing.

“Life after the show has been full of wonderful surprises. But it has also been mentally draining and there have been times and situations where I’ve felt defeated,” she explained in an Instagram post.

“I’ve read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support. Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you,” Bri wrote, adding, “Remember to check in with yourself from time to time to see what you need. I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am. And this means being present with the ones I love.”

Bri didn’t explain what situations had been mentally draining, but filming wrapped in late 2020 and it’s possibly she’s still struggling with the outcome of the show and her being sent home as part of the final three women.

Bri Springs is moving on from her Bachelor days

Even though times have been draining for Bri since returning home, she is making an effort to move on. Bri has unfollowed Matt on Instagram and has unfollowed all Bachelor-related Instagram accounts.

Fans thought that both Bri and Michelle were frontrunners to become the next Bachelorette for the 2021 season, but Bri’s Instagram actions may be a clear sign that she’s not ready to be part of the franchise again.

On After The Final Rose, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette and Michelle Young was announced as a special Bachelorette for a fall season of the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.