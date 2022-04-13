Bri Springs previews her colorful Coachella outfits 

Bri Springs models stylish music festival outfits. Pic credit: ABC

Bri Springs has been known for her beauty and style ever since appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Bri also enjoys fun outings and concerts, and she’s preparing to head to Coachella soon.

Coachella is known for its celebration of music, but it’s also known for its fashion statements as well.

Recently, Bri gave followers a glimpse of the colorful outfits she plans to wear at the popular music festival.

Bri Springs glows in trendy Coachella outfits

Bri Springs took to Instagram to give her 260k followers a sneak peek of some of the outfits she’ll be rocking at Coachella, one of the year’s biggest music festivals.

Coachella often brings out attendees’ colorful, trendy, and boho styles, and Bri appears ready to make a splash with her outfits.

In her post, Bri’s first photo featured the Bachelor Nation beauty wearing a flattering strapless corset top that gave glimpses o her midriff and featured a dark orange and yellow squiggly print.

Along with the eye-catching top, Bri wore baggy black pants, gold rings, a necklace, and pink butterfly earrings.

In Bri’s second Coachella outfit, Bri donned a pop of color in a sky blue crop top that showed off her toned abs. For bottoms, Bri wore a baby blue skirt.

Bri paired the look with an assortment of rings, a throwback beaded necklace, and chunky orange earrings.

Bri raved about looking forward to Coachella in her caption, writing, “Can you tell how excited I am for Coachella? Starting to put my outfits together, which one is your fav?”

Bri Springs enjoys romance with Aramide Olaniyan

Bri has come a long way since her days on The Bachelor Season 25.

While competing for Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor, Bri made it all the way to fantasy suites before being sent home. Bri’s elimination was emotional, especially after she revealed that she had quit a job she loved to remain on the show for Matt.

However, Bri has since bounced back from her time on The Bachelor, both in her career and love life.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bri announced that she has a new job position that allows her to combine her experience as a businesswoman and influencer.

Bri also found love with a man named Aramide Olaniyan, and the couple often enjoys fun outings as they share their passion with followers.

As Coachella approaches, the other fun styles Bri will bring to the festival remain to be seen.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.