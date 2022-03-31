Bri Springs reveals if she regrets going on The Bachelor, shares how she met her new man  

Bri Springs reflects on her relationship and her journey on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Bri Springs first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 where she competed for the heart of the first Black Bachelor, Matt James.

Bri has since moved on from The Bachelor franchise and even found love with someone new.

Recently, Bri allowed her fans to ask her questions, and she gave her honest answers, including answering questions about her regrets and her current relationship.

Bri Springs speaks on ‘regret’ after appearing on The Bachelor

Bri Springs took to her Instagram stories to answer followers’ questions, and one fan inquired about her stint on The Bachelor.

The viewer asked, “Do you regret going on The Bachelor?”

Bri responded by sharing a selfie photo of her and her current boyfriend, Aramide Olaniyan. Bri lovingly places her arm on Aramide’s head as they lay against some pillows.

Bri placed her answer over the photo, writing, “No because I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

During her time on The Bachelor Season 25, Bri made it far with Matt James but was eliminated after fantasy suites when Matt chose to keep Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young in his final two.

Before being eliminated, Bri told Matt she was willing to leave a job she loves in order to stay on the show and continue to pursue him.

While Bri and Matt didn’t work out, it’s clear Bri has no regrets as she’s found a new man, and she’s also announced a new job position where she is able to combine her business experience with her influencer experience.

Bri Springs shares how she met boyfriend Aramide Olaniyan

While opening herself up to questions, Bri was asked about her current boyfriend.

A fan inquired, “How did you meet your boyfriend!! The streets are terrible rn.”

Bri responded with a photo of her and Aramide sitting at a table during an outing.

Over the photo, Bri answered, “My bff Coco introduced us when I lived in SF but we didn’t reconnect until a year later.”

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Bri went public with her boyfriend in 2021. The pair have spent time with other familiar faces within The Bachelor franchises, such as The Bachelorette Season 18 couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

Bri certainly appears happy in her new relationship and has no regrets about her past with The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.