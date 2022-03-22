Bri Springs shows off her corporate-influencer style 

The Bachelor’s Bri Springs takes on a new professional venture. Pic credit: ABC

Bri Springs has wowed with her style and beauty ever since her first appearance on Matt James’s Season of The Bachelor.

Now, the Bachelor Nation star is heading into new professional ventures, and she shared photos that combine her corporate and influencer style.

Bri Springs bosses up in two collared outfits

Bri Springs posted about her new job on social media along with a series of fashionable photos.

In the first two photos, Bri posed against a white backdrop and wore a black blazer dress with large buttons and a high slit.

Bri accessorized the look with gold rings and gold hoop earrings. For her hair, Bri wore long braids with curled tips that hung down to her waist. For makeup, Bri went with a subtle fresh-faced look.

In the third photo of the post, Bri flaunted her pearly whites in a close-up.

Adding some color to the post, Bri wore a unique light blue jacket with a large snake print lapel and fur sleeves.

Bri captioned the post, “From comms at Facebook to influencer to now doing the best of both worlds and helping influencers & creators level up their business @lumanu 🤯”

Bri’s post was met with love by friends, followers, and Bachelor Nation stars who loved Bri’s boss looks and congratulated her on her new business endeavor.

As Bri’s caption revealed, her job will combine her business experience and her influencer experience, and it’s clear her corporate-influencer style also features the best of both worlds.

Bri Springs previously left her job for The Bachelor lead Matt James

Before Bri’s current chapter in business, she was at a job that she loved but conflicted with filming for The Bachelor.

As Bri progressed her relationship with Matt, she admitted she was willing to leave for him.

Bri made it into Matt’s final four, and she revealed to him that she was going to have to choose between going back to her job or staying on the show to pursue him.

Bri appeared to choose Matt over her job, but the pair ultimately didn’t work out as Matt gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.

After leaving The Bachelor single, Bri managed to find love outside of the show and is currently in a committed relationship.

It seems Bri is in a fruitful season of life as she enjoys her relationship and accomplishes new professional goals.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.