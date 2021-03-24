Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Bravo and Kenya Moore apologize for offensive Halloween costume after Native American organization complains


Kenya Moore's Native American costume had caused outrage.
Kenya Moore’s Native American costume has caused outrage. Pic credit: Bravo

Both Kenya Moore and Bravo have apologized for the depiction of Kenya’s “Native American warrior princess” Halloween costume in the last episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

They issued their statements after IllumiNative, a non-profit organization that fights to “ensure accurate and authentic portrayals of Native communities,” criticized Bravo for allowing the costume to appear on their show.

Kenya’s controversial ensemble at RHOA Halloween party

Moore wore the outfit for a party at Falynn Guobadia’s house that Falynn threw for the Atlanta ladies. Most of the Housewives went all-out on their costumes; Shamea as an astronaut, Kandi as a cheetah, Cynthia as hand sanitizer, and Drew and Porsha as cats.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

But when Kenya entered the room with a large Native American headdress and a Pocahontas-reminiscent dress, it certainly ruffled a couple of feathers at the moment.

monsterscriticsreality

440 557

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight?
...

View

Mar 24

0 0
Open
The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight? ————— #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #haleyandjake #marriedatfirstsight12 #chrisandpaige #chriswilliams #mafsfan #mafstonight #mafsmemes #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafs2021🤞

The jig is up Lifetime! We’ve had all the “fun” we can get. Will you be watching tonight?
—————
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #haleyandjake #marriedatfirstsight12 #chrisandpaige #chriswilliams #mafsfan #mafstonight #mafsmemes #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafs2021🤞 ...

0 0

Drew Sidora expressed her discomfort with Kenya’s appropriative outfit in the diary room.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic, but I’m not tryna ruffle no feathers before this girls’ trip,” Sidora pointed out. “It feels like I am always the only one that sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

The Atlanta Housewives living for LaToya's sparkly and spooky mermaid costume
The Atlanta Housewives living for LaToya’s sparkly and spooky mermaid costume. Pic credit: Bravo

During a confrontation with LaToya Ali during the party, Ali even laughed at Kenya over her headdress and said that she “couldn’t take her seriously” with it on.

Fellow Housewife Porsha Williams, who already has drama with Moore regarding what RHOA audiences are calling “Strippergate,” also pointed out that Kenya’s choice to wear the problematic costume was wrong. But this was also only in her diary room interview, and there was no evidence that any of the other attendees said anything to Kenya during the party.

Kenya’s costume choice caused outrage

The Instagram account for the organization IllumiNative (@_illuminative) released a statement calling out both Kenya and Bravo for allowing something so harmful to be aired on national television.

“Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist,” they wrote. “‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”

“We are also incredibly concerned that none of the producers or executives at @bravotv, @comcast, @nbcuniversal intervened although several cast members commented on how uncomfortable, unnecessary, and offensive the costume was on camera.”

In response, Bravo commented on the post:

Pic credit: Instagram / @bravotv

This also prompted Kenya to share an apology on her Twitter account.

Moore tweeted: “I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume. I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

Most of the fans who responded to Kenya’s statement appreciated that she at least acknowledged that what she did was offensive and wrong. Others would like to see what Kenya will do to make up for her behavior.

It will be interesting to see if Kenya’s controversy may play into the upcoming RHOA New Orleans trip. Will one of the Housewives speak up about it? Bravo fans are anticipating guaranteed drama from this vacation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Latest posts by Stephanie Sala (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
sRHOA newbie Drew Sidora admitted that her feelings were hurt by Kenya Moore
Drew Sidora admits she was ‘hurt’ by Kenya Moore’s shady comment during RHOA confessional
RHOA fans bash Drew Sidora's husband Ralph Pittman
Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman gets bashed online as fans urge the RHOA newbie to leave him
New RHOA star Drew Sidora says her fellow newbie LaToya Ali acts thirsty
Drew Sidora thinks LaToya Ali exhibits ‘thirsty behavior’ says ‘she’s not my cup of tea’
LaToya Ali may be done with RHOA after just one season.
Does LaToya Ali want to leave RHOA already? Check out the newbie’s response to a fan comment
Kenya Moore approaching LaToya at last episode's Halloween party.
RHOA: Kenya Moore confronts LaToya Ali in latest episode but things turn sour
RHOA star Drew Sidora has not filmed many scenes with the group
Fans are confused about why Drew Sidora is never in scenes with the rest of her RHOA cast
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x