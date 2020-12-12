Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s daughter Rowan liked a tweet saying her mother should be in rehab

The shots just keep coming at Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Earlier this year, Braunwyn revealed that she struggles with alcoholism and had made the decision to get sober. But sobriety isn’t near as easy and as she thought it would be.

Now, Braunwyn’s eldest daughter, Rowan, may have indicated that her mother needs rehab after liking a tweet saying as much.

Rowan ‘likes’ tweet saying her mother Braunwyn needs rehab

An RHOC fan took to Twitter stating that they felt sorry for Rowan given Braunwyn’s recent antics.

“I felt really bad for Rowan she needs her own support system while Braunwyn is unstable. Rowan was crying & upset and needed comforting & definitely didn’t get it. They added to it,” the tweet read.

Well, when another user responded to the tweet saying Braunwyn needed rehab, Rowan liked the tweet.

“Braunwyn needs to be in a rehab facility. Her husband should be awarded full custody. Braunwyn is not stable. Everyone could see the pain and fear in her daughters [sic] face but Braunwyn. Braunwyn is only thinking of herself. She had a vow renewal and now she says she is a Lesbian,” the tweet read.

Rowan’s like has since been removed, however, a screenshot was later uploaded by the same user.

“Looks like Rowan agrees. She’s a beautiful soul and I hope she has a lot of loving support,” the screenshot tweet stated.

Braunwyn has a lot going on outside of her sobriety

Not only is Braunwyn continually working on her sobriety, but she’s also recently revealed that she’s a lesbian.

This revelation comes after months of speculation that her marriage was in trouble. Earlier this year, it was reported that she and her husband, Sean Burke, were “re-defining” their marriage and he moved out.

After Sean moved back into the family home, the couple seemed to be back on track with their marriage.

That all changed when Braunwyn announced that she’s a lesbian. This revelation had fans questioning if that played a role in Sean moving out. And while Braunwyn says she has every intention of remaining married to Sean, it remains to be seen if that will work out.

While the couple’s vow renewal recently played out in an episode of RHOC, it was quickly followed up with admissions that Braunwyn has physically hit Sean at different points throughout their marriage.

Braunwyn’s ongoing struggles and recent confession of physical abuse have fans worried about the safety of her children.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.