Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals which past RHOC cast member she’d like to see return

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has revealed which cast member she’d like to see return to the show.

Although Season 15 marks Braunwyn’s second season with the franchise, her selection may come as a surprise to RHOC fans.

During a fan Q&A, Braunwyn gushed about her ongoing friendship with former housewife Tamra Judge, but Tamra isn’t the only RHOC lady that Braunwyn would like to see back on the show.

Braunwyn would like to see a shakeup with the RHOC cast

It’s no secret that this has been quite a dramatic season for the Orange County cast. Mid-way through the current season, production was shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This forced the cast and production to get creative, and the result was plenty of self-shot footage.

And while it was a rough ride for everyone, Braunwyn’s journey has been particularly dramatic.

In the premiere episode of Season 15, Braunwyn reveals that she’s an alcoholic. And although this revelation unfolds on the show, it’s also made a massive impact on Braunwyn’s personal life.

Since then, Braunwyn has been open in sharing her struggles along with sharing her thanks for those who have been by her side throughout this journey. One of her biggest supporters is former RHOC star Tamra Judge.

According to Braunwyn, Tamra has been an “amazing support” to her. In addition, she would love to see Tamra make a return to the show.

However, this isn’t the only former RHOC star that Braunwyn would be happy to see back in the cast.

During her most recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked, “If you could bring an old oc [Orange County] housewife back except Tamra, who would it be ?”

Braunwyn responded, “Heather Dubrow [smiley face emoji]. The show is missing that wow factor she brought!”

Braunwyn isn’t the only one who would like to see Heather back on RHOC

Although Braunwyn’s selection may come as a surprise to some RHOC fans, she isn’t the only housewife who would like to see the brunette beauty make a comeback.

In fact, Heather also makes the cut for Tamra’s list of her dream RHOC cast.

In addition, Tamra has also been open about her feelings towards Kelly Dodd. Kelly is easily one of the most polarizing personalities in the RHOC franchise and Tamra has made it clear that she has no intention of coming back until Bravo gets rid of her.

She stated that she would consider making a return to the show if Bravo fired “the racist” and brought back both Vicki Gunvalson and Heather.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.