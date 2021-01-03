Braunwyn Windham-Burke gushes over friendship with former RHOC castmate Tamra Judge

To say that 2020 was a big year for Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke would be an understatement.

On the latest season of RHOC, Braunwyn bravely revealed her ongoing struggle with alcohol dependency, an issue that she says she’s been aware of for decades.

In addition, the mom-of-seven also revealed that she’s a lesbian.

Braunwyn has been open about each revelation, but she’s also been equally as open about the difficulties that this year has brought for both herself and her family.

And, through it all, Braunwyn says that another RHOC star has been one of her biggest supports. She shares that Tamra Judge has been with her through it all.

Braunwyn calls Tamra an ‘amazing support’

During a fan Q&A over on her Instagram Stories, Braunwyn shared that Tamra has been one of her biggest supporters throughout this difficult year.

“Your relationship with Tamra seems amazing right now. Was that after coming out?” a fan asked.

Braunwyn responded, “There was a lot at once. My sobriety, my sexuality, tough issues with my daughter, my husband, the pressures of the show. I couldn’t talk to many people about it that understood and she would just listen and give amazing advice.”

Another fan inquired if Tamra would make a return to RHOC next season. And while Braunwyn doesn’t know for sure, she does say that she’d love to see her return.

“No idea. I’m not involved in casting. But I’d love it, she’s really fun and has been such an amazing support. She’s a great housewife too [smiley face emoji],” Braunwyn wrote.

Tamra has defended Braunwyn in the past

Braunwyn’s comments about her friendship with Tamra aren’t a surprise given that Tamra has come to her defense on multiple occasions, including a recent run-in with RHOC cast member Kelly Dodd.

Kelly infamously accused Braunwyn of “faking” her alcoholism in an attempt to get her own Bravo spinoff.

And during an interview with Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kelly expressed no remorse for making light of Braunwyn’s sobriety.

But Tamra was there to save the day. On Instagram, Tamra came to Braunwyn’s defense commenting, “Who believes anything she says!!!!! Coming from the same person that’s mocking covid. Just another stupid comment out of this ignorant chicks mouth.”

Tamra has also admitted that Braunwyn gets a lot of “s**t” because she’s just so honest.

And when it comes to Braunwyn’s sexuality, Tamra says she didn’t know the extent of her sexuality, but during their famous french kiss during Season 14 she was acutely aware that it was more intense for Braunwyn than it was for her.

Here’s to hoping the two can maintain this level of support throughout the new year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.