Brat Loves Judy exclusive: What happened to the car?

Judy and Brat are upset after learning their truck has been damaged. Pic credit: WEtv

As if wedding planning, getting married, and going on a honeymoon aren’t stressful enough, this week on Brat Loves Judy, the lovebirds will deal with a whole new kind of drama when they go outside to find their car has been damaged.

Fresh off their honeymoon, Brat and Judy are stunned when they find extensive damage to the sideboard of their SUV. It’s unclear what happened, but whoever did it seemingly tried to “wash it off,” and these ladies are upset that they’re just now finding it.

Immediately, Brat starts taking pictures of the damage. In the confessional, she goes on quite a rant about how they just come off their honeymoon, and they’re already “back to reality” with the mystery of who wrecked the SUV.

It looks like that is only a small taste of their reality, too, as the pair find a note warning them not to enter the theater and to “please call Bella.” Well, of course, they go straight to the theater, and it looks like it’s in the middle of some serious renovations — much to their surprise.

This might just be the most dramatic episode of Brat Loves Judy yet. Check out the sneak peek below, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, and be sure to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.