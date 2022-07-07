Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Judy goes bridezilla on the wedding planner

Judy is not impressed after the wedding planner goes over budget. Pic credit: WEtv

Brat and Judy have been planning their wedding on the premiere season of Brat Loves Judy on WEtv, and it isn’t surprising that there has been drama along the way.

Every bride wants their wedding day to be perfect, and in Judy’s case, she wants it to be perfect and within the budget. So when their wedding planner fails to get rid of paid handlers that bring the wrong energy, it sets her off.

In this Brat Loves Judy sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, we see Judy on the phone with the wedding planner, and she’s going full bridezilla — but for a good reason. Judy really wants to make sure the right energy surrounds her on her wedding day, and she’s completely thrown off when handles that she did not want there end up showing up.

That was the last straw for Judy, who then puts the wedding planner on blast as little issues keep popping up. And considering they are paying someone to plan the wedding and make sure it goes off without a hitch, it’s just too much. Not to mention the budget, which they’ve now more than doubled — and she’s mad about that too.

Will Brat and Judy make it down the aisle without any more drama? We’ll just have to watch Brat Loves Judy and find out. Check out the clip below and be sure to tune in for all the details.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.