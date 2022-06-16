Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Brat tries on wedding dresses with the guys

Da Brat tries on wedding dresses on Brat Loves Judy. Pic credit: WEtv

This week on Brat Loves Judy, we get to see something rare — Da Brat in a wedding dress!

In this Brat Loves Judy sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Brat, who is no stranger to WEtv, heads to a bridal shop to try on some dresses. While there, she admits, “I can be a lady sometimes, and then sometimes I can be a thug.”

For this fitting, it looks like she’s going for lady, and as she admitted, she had to be “vulnerable” for the fitting. It’s clear why Brat was so nervous too, because when she came out of the fitting room, she was a vision in a white wedding gown.

Even her friends, who were there for support, were stunned by how amazing Brat looked in a mermaid-style dress with sleeves that dropped off her shoulders and a deep-v at her bust. The bottom of the dress flared out in a sea of ruffles. Brat was definitely not in her comfort zone but she was stunning.

Check out the Brat Loves Judy clip below and be sure to tune in tonight for more on WEtv.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.