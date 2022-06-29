Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Will they go by Dupart-Harris or Harris-Dupart?

Brat and Judy are trying to get their wedding planned. Pic credit: WEtv

Brat and Judy are full swing into wedding planning, and as anyone who has planned a wedding knows, it will not go down without a hitch or two.

The soon-to-be wife and wife are working with Bella to ensure their wedding is smooth and successful, which means they have to make some decisions now. One of them is whose last name is going where. Will they be Harris-Dupart or Dupart-Harris?

There’s also the issue of who will officiate and how they will be announced once they are wed — not to mention where this will all take place.

With so much work still to get done, Brat and Judy have a lot of decisions to make, and there’s still some drama coming. With wedding planning, baby-making, and then Judy talking to LisaRaye about her reaction to the baby news, this is a can’t-miss episode.

Check out this Brat Loves Judy sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, and be sure to tune in tomorrow night on WEtv.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.