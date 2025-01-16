Bozoma Saint John calls out ‘jealousy’ over her friendship with Dorit Kemsley

Bozoma Saint John and Dorit Kemsley are the friendship duo we never saw coming and neither did their castmates.

The two women hit it off since the moment they met and the other women are having difficulty understanding it.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie understands it all too well and she thinks her castmates are jealous of their friendship.

She also called out the hypocrisy in the group, slamming the ladies for criticizing their relationship.

Bozoma rightly pointed out that some persons on the cast are closer than others, case in point, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Garcelle recently brought attention to a conversation between the newly minted friends that didn’t involve the group, claiming they felt left out.

However, Bozoma defended her actions and now we’re wondering if this drama is why she recently hinted at quitting the show.

Bozoma Saint John calls out ‘jealousy’ and ‘hypocrisy’ over her friendship with Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kensley and Bozoma Saint John joined forces to discuss the latest RHOBH episode on the After Show and their friendship was a topic of conversation.

“I think it’s a mixture of perhaps some jealousy that I would find any interest in Dorit, given that perhaps I’m not finding as much interest in them,” reasoned Bozoma.

The 47-year-old noted that the other women’s egos are bruised because she’s shown more interest in getting to know the Beverly Beach founder.

“Additionally, I think there’s just a high dosage of hypocrisy,” Bozoma continued. “Because clearly, they understand the fact that people can become closer in a group because both Sutton and Garcelle are close.”

RHOBH cast discusses Bozoma and Dorit’s friendship

The other women discussed the duo’s unexpected friendship on the RHOBH After Show.

Garcelle was the most vocal, noting that she would have never guessed that Bozoma and Dorit would become friends.

“I thought they were the last people that would be so tight,” she exclaimed.

The Black Girl Missing actress also claimed that the cast rarely got a chance to bond with Bozoma because Dorit was “hogging the situation.”

Interestingly, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne agreed with that sentiment.

“I see Garcelle’s point,” said Kyle, who reasoned that Dorit quickly buddied up to the newbie because she needed an ally this season.

“You may be right,” responded Erika.

Check out the RHOBH After Show below and share your thoughts on Bozoma and Dorit’s budding friendship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.