Bozoma Saint John’s cryptic post hints she just ‘quit’ RHOBH

Bozoma Saint John has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers in a tizzy over a cryptic video freshly shared on social media.

In the clip, it seems the 90210’s newest cast member is already done with the show after her first season.

Bozoma noted in the video that she decided to “quit” something that has been a part of her life for the past year.

That had our antennas going off because it’s been at least a year since Bozoma joined the franchise.

We’ve been getting to know the 47-year-old over the past few weeks and viewers are already obsessed with the successful businesswoman.

Things have also been going well between Bozoma and her castmates, having formed a close bond with Dorit Kemsley the moment they met.

However, the new Housewife has had a front-row seat to the drama with Dorit smack dab in the middle and she hasn’t been thrilled with how the women have treated the Beverly Beach founder.

Did Bozoma Saint John just ‘quit’ RHOBH?

We need answers, and we need them now because Bozoma has us clutching our pearls with her recent post.

The video was first shared on her Instagram Story and a few fan pages have since reposted it.

The clip showed Bozoma on the water and it had a cryptic message to share with her followers.

“After a lot of reflection and consideration, I’ve decided to quit something that has been a part of my life over the past year,” said the RHOBH star. “It hasn’t been an easy decision but I know it’s the right one for me, so there’s more to come.”

RHOBH viewers ‘totally understand’ why Bozoma would want to quit the show

We’re keeping our fingers and toes crossed that Bozoma’s post was clickbait and she wasn’t referring to RHOBH.

However, while viewers love the new Bravo star, they would understand why she would want to quit the show.

“I’ve loved her this season but no one would blame her; the interactions between the other woman are toxic,” wrote a commenter.

“I totally understand if she does,” reiterated someone else. “She found out how whack being associated with some of these chick’s is.”

An Instagram user wrote, “She’s too intelligent to be around that mess lol.”

Another exclaimed that the newcomer was “too rich, successful, and NORMAL for the show lol.”

Someone else wrote, “I pray she leaves the show. She is so much more than just another housewife who they will never understand. You go girl, and you shine ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

RHOBH fans have thoughts on Bozoma. Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

