Bozoma Saint John net worth: How rich is the RHOBH star and how did she make her money?

Only two episodes into Season 14, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Bozoma Saint John has made quite an impression on fans.

Boz, as she’s called on the show, fits right in with the ladies of Beverly Hills with her fashionista style and vast portfolio.

She made a grand entrance at Sutton Stracke’s party, which immediately had RHOBH viewers talking because of her stunning outfit and no-holds-barred attitude.

From the second Boz was introduced, it was crystal clear that she was a boss babe with a killer resume and a lot of money.

The question is. Is Boz Sutton rich, Kathy Hilton rich, or somewhere in between?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John’s net worth and how did she make her money?

According to online sources, Boz’s net worth is $30 million and comes from years of climbing the corporate ladder.

Boz’s LinkedIn page reveals she got her start as an account executive at Spike DDB in 2000.

The boss babe spent years moving up the ranks working for Pepsi-Cola, Ashley Stewart, Apple, and Uber before making history as the first black Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix. However, she left Netflix after 17 months to build her own brand and help other people, especially women, succeed in business.

In RHOBH Season 14 Episode 2, we learn that Boz holds Bad A** workshops to help people “get to the corner office” as she did. During each workshop, Boz shares her personal highs and lows to inspire others.

Along with her corporate career, Boz added to her wealth by cohosting a limited series iHeartMedia podcast with Katie Couric called Back to Biz with Katie and Boz.

The reality TV star is also an author, having written her memoir The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival. Boz’s book focused on her career, finding love, and being a single parent after losing her husband, Peter Saint John, in 2013.

Bozoma Saint John launches two new careers in 2024

Being part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will add to Boz’s wealth. Although cast salaries are kept under wraps, we know the Real Housewives earn a pretty penny to be on the show.

Boz didn’t just add reality TV star to her resume this year. Last month, she officially launched Eve by Boz, a wig and hair extension brand, adding business owner to her resume.

“Eve by Boz has been created to revolutionize the hair extension industry with a unique approach that blends cultural authenticity and premium quality,” reads part of the company’s mission statement via the website.

There’s no question that Bozoma Saint John is a bad a** boss who has worked hard for her money.

Who else is excited to see what Boz brings to the RHOBH table?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.