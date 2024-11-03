Who is Bozoma Saint John? What to know about RHOBH’s newest cast member

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has found its newest cast member in Bozoma Saint John.

The long-running reality series has had two consecutive one-and-done housewives — Diana Jenkins and Annemarie Wiley — so there are high hopes that Bozoma will break the trend.

While Bravo pulled back the curtain on the RHOBH Season 14 trailer last month, Bozoma didn’t have a big presence.

That can be attributed to the continued tensions between longtime cast members Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley because producers will know that fans want to see the former friends come to blows.

As a result, we have some questions about the new cast member before she officially debuts as a diamond holder.

In her official bio shared by Bravo, the cabler says that Bozoma is “coming off a 20-year run as a marketing executive.”

Bozoma has worked with well-known companies such as Netflix, Endeavor, Uber, Apple, and Pepsi.

She’s had a successful career and was named Forbes’ Most Influential CMO in 2021.

In addition to her marketing career, Bozoma is also an author.

Bozoma’s personal life will be on full display on RHOBH

Bozoma will introduce her 15-year-old daughter, Lael, to viewers of the series as she is “making big moves in her family life.”

The 47-year-old’s boyfriend, Keely, will also be featured on the show, but the bio notes that her focus is “expanding her family.”

Bozoma was previously married to Peter Saint John. They tied the knot in June 2003, but tragedy struck in 2013 when he was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away later that year.

“Smart, successful, and self-made, Bozoma is unafraid to speak her mind,” the description teases. It adds that she becomes “fast friends” with Dorit, but she seemingly faces an uphill battle with the other women who “question her allegiance.”

It’s always interesting when these shows introduce new cast members because they can single-handedly cause ripple effects amongst the established friend groups.

Bozoma will face an uphill battle with some of the women

Dorit will be looking for a friend this season, as it seems there’s no way forward for her and Kyle, who is number one on the call sheet due to her lengthy tenure.

Dorit has been fiercely loyal to Kyle over the years. Seeing her activated and responding to her former friend’s insults will be refreshing.

At one point, Dorit, Kyle, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were part of the Fox Force Five, a group of friends on the show that were joined at the hip and rarely argued.

However, the Fox Force Five fell apart after Teddi and Lisa left the show, and there’s no telling where Erika stands between Kyle and Dorit.

What are your thoughts on adding Bozoma Saint John to the RHOBH cast?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.