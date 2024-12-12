Bozoma Saint John foresees conflict with RHOBH castmates and declares ‘I’m ready’

Bozoma Saint John might be new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she’s seen enough drama to know that her time is coming.

The newbie, who’s formed a close bond with Dorit Kemsley, has witnessed the ongoing conflict between the fashionista and her costars.

The friction continued on the first cast trip of the season, kicking off with another confrontation between Dorit and Kyle Richards.

The mom of two also had a tense spat with Garcelle Beauvais, although the actress got blasted for inserting herself in the feud.

Dorit was fighting till the very end, getting into it with Sutton Stracke during the ride back home.

Bozoma has had a front-row seat to this and after seeing what the Beverly Beach star has gone through, the newbie feels she’s next.

RHOBH newbie Bozoma Saint John sees conflict in her future and she’s ‘ready’

Things have been going very smoothly for Bozoma, who not only fits in seamlessly with the cast but has gotten rave reviews from fans of the show.

However, could this be the calm before the storm?

Bozomo joined Dorit on the RHOBH After Show as they discussed the latest episode and she made an interesting comment.

“I can see the future,” she said. “You don’t need to be psychic in order to see what’s coming. I know for sure that my turn is coming at any moment.”

However, whoever plans on coming for the RHOBH Season 14 newbie better be ready because she sure is.

“Honey. I’m ready,” Bozoma exclaimed. “We’re not playing those games.”

Bozoma calls out Sutton Stracke’s behavior

Bozoma didn’t share who she thought would be coming for her next, but the conversation was about Sutton Stracke, so that might be a hint.

The Southern Belle’s tense altercation with Dorit mere hours after trying to form a sisterhood with the group is a prime example of why the women laughed at her attempt to bring them together.

The car ride home brought everyone back to where they started after Sutton tried to call out Erika Jayne for not sticking to their sisterhood pact, then later got mad at Dorit.

However, that behavior didn’t sit well with Bozoma.

“There’s no need to be mad, reasoned the 47-year-old. “This concept was introduced to everybody just 12 hours before so I’m like, let people have a moment to actually acclimate to the idea.”

“You’re not in charge; you’re not the leader, so you can’t be mad and be like, ‘It’s my rules, my way, and if you don’t do it, then I’m mad.’ It’s just very interesting behavior.”

Check out the RHOBH After Show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.