Bling Empire star Christine Chiu says Dancing with the Stars saved her

Christine Chiu and Pasha on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Christine Chiu was one of the competitors on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

She was also one of the first eliminated, but that didn’t seem to bother her looking back on the experience. That is because she said that DWTS save her.

Christine said she was in a “dark place” after Bling Empire Season 2A and she needed something like Dancing with the Stars to help her work through it.

Christine Chiu talks Dancing with the Stars experience

Christine Chiu appeared on the Hollywood Life podcast and she talked about Bling Empire as well as her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Christine said that things had gotten really bad for her at the end of Bling Empire Season 2A. She mentioned the sudden death of her mother and the estranged relationship she had with her dad. With no siblings, she was dealing with her mom’s death alone.

“It was really hard for me to go through all of that, plus the drama on the show, plus the betrayal from friends,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for Dancing With The Stars because it took me out of all of that. It put me in a place of happiness. Dance is my happy place. I have been dancing since I was a little kid and music and movement was all very therapeutic for me.”

That doesn’t mean it was easy, but that might have also helped her when it came to getting her mind right again. She mentioned hours of rehearsals and working on the actual production side when it came to telling their stories.

However, she said she would do it “a million times over again” if given the chance.

Bling Empire to show DWTS behind the scenes

The best news for Bling Empire fans is that there will be a chance to see how it was all accomplished during this season. This will be one of two reality TV shows that will show the behind-the-scenes footage of Dancing with the Stars.

The new season of Miz and Mrs. on USA Network will show the behind-the-scenes footage of Mike “The Miz” Mizanin competing on Dancing with the Stars, while Bling Empire will show Christine’s journey.

It is not known if Kenya Moore’s journey on Dancing with the Stars will play out on the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.