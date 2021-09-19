Christine Chiu net worth 2021: How much is the Dancing With the Stars star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire. Pic credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

This season’s Dancing With the Stars cast has a plethora of dancers from all corners of the world of celebrities.

This includes actors, athletes, social media icons, reality TV stars, and more.

One of the reality TV stars that is appearing this year on DWTS is Christine Chiu, who stars on the Netflix reality TV series, Bling Empire.

Who is Christine Chiu on Dancing With the Stars?

Christine Chiu is a producer and actress best known for her role on the Netflix reality television series Bling Empire.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, Chiu said she signed on to expose her life to the public through Bling Empire because “there is this great movement towards cultural diversity on both the big and small screen.”

Here is how Chiu described Bling Empire.

“We did tackle a lot of difficult topics like infertility, adoption, [and] identity, that are difficult across any ethnicity,” she said. “But I think set against a very traditional Asian-Eastern set of values and expectations it makes for an additional layer of complexity.”

What is Christine Chiu’s net worth?

Anyone who has watched Bling Empire knows that Christine Chiu is not hurting for money.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christine Chiu is worth $50 million.

While most fans knew that Chiu was a millionaire, the amount of her net worth is higher than almost anyone on Dancing With the Stars this season.

How did Christine Chiu get her money?

Bling Empire focuses on the lives of wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites in the Los Angeles area. It has been described as real-life Crazy Rich Asians.

In Bling Empire, Christine is an expert in the “couture” lifestyle. She spends a lot of money on fashion and art.

However, she is also a philanthropist who serves on the boards of countless charities and donates 50% of every net dollar her plastic surgery center makes back to the community.

Chiu moved to the United States to attend Pepperdine University, getting a job in PR when she graduated.

Her wealth mostly comes from her husband, Gabriel Chiu, a plastic surgeon who has worked with several Hollywood stars.

They also made money from real estate. The couple bought Russell Simmons’ old Beverly Hills home for $4.55 million and then sold it two years later to Zoe Saldana for $8.7 million.

They also own homes in Bel Air and Malibu.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.