Christine Chiu on DWTS: Who she is and where you can find her on Instagram

Christine Chiu on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Christine Chiu was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Christine Chiu this season on DWTS.

Who is Christine Chiu on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

Christine Chiu is a producer and actress best known for her role on the Netflix reality television series Bling Empire.

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, Chiu said she signed on to expose her life to the public through Bling Empire because “there is this great movement towards cultural diversity on both the big and small screen.”

She continued, “And when we were approached with this opportunity we were incredibly excited to participate as both a producer and on-camera talent to be able to tell these stories from an Asian perspective and to propel Asian voices and faces and stories on to the mainstream media.”

For those who have not seen Bling Empire, Chiu described the show.

“We did tackle a lot of difficult topics like infertility, adoption, identity that are difficult across any ethnicity,” she said. “But I think set against a very traditional Asian-Eastern set of values and expectations it makes for an additional layer of complexity.”

Chiu also mentioned in the same interview that she suffered through many of these problems in her life, as her husband’s family blamed her for infertility issues, although they finally had a child.

Chiu also serves as a producer on the series.

How can you follow Christine Chiu on Instagram?

You can follow Christine Chiu on Instagram at @christine_chiu88.

She responded to her casting on Dancing with the Stars with a post, saying, “Let’s get this dance party started! 💃🏻⭐️🎉 Suuuuppper excited to be shakin’ it on #dwts Season 30 ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @dancingabc for making my little girl and big girl dreams come true!

Following her Instagram means seeing lots of pics of Christine looking very good, with what the actress describes as “self love.”

Christine Chiu has over 629,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after she begins her journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.