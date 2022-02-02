Blake Shelton reveals the important role Carson Daly played in his wedding

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. Pic credit: NBC

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married, they didn’t invite hardly anyone to their wedding.

The ceremony was in the barn at Blake’s Oklahoma home and the only person from The Voice attending the wedding was host Carson Daly.

It turns out that Daly had a huge part in Blake’s wedding, more than what most fans already knew about.

Blake Shelton talks Carson Daly’s role in his wedding

Most Blake Shelton fans know that Carson Daly was ordained and officiated the wedding.

That is a big deal by itself.

However, Carson also played a huge role in one other aspect of the wedding day as well.

Blake said that Carson actually came up with the idea for him and Gwen to write their own vows.

This resulted in Blake doing something special with his vows. He wrote them as a song and performed it for Gwen during the wedding.

Shelton then released the song as a single for fans to hear, dedicating it to his new wife.

After Carson suggested they write their own vows, Blake turned to a songwriter friend in Craig Wiseman to help him pound out the actual song, titled We Can Reach the Stars.

“He was coming up with some of the most important stuff. It was unbelievable for me to hear. He’s so good,” Blake said. “Halfway through writing the song, I knew everything happened exactly how it was meant to happen. It’s just like, ‘Wow, we did it. I have a song about my wife.’ It’s so exciting to me.”

Blake Shelton still not assured of return to The Voice

The lineup of coaches for Season 22 of The Voice is still up in the air.

There were rumors that Blake Shelton was leaving for younger coaches when NBC hired Ariana Grande.

However, that mode of thought has changed.

Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the viewers that NBC thought she would. Not only that, but her fans didn’t follow her there and she ended up without a single performer in the finals.

There are rumors that Jennifer Lopez will replace Ariana in the lineup for this next season, but the return of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend has not been confirmed yet.

If Blake Shelton leaves, he could end up touring with Gwen Stefani in a co-headlining tour, but fans really want to see the popular coach return for another season.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022.