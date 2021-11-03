Blake Moynes breaks silence following Katie Thurston breakup, says ‘times are really tough’

Two-time The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes has opened up about his recent breakup with Katie Thurston.

While the breakup was seemingly a mutual decision, that doesn’t mean it has been an easy one for either of them.

Blake took to Instagram to express the struggles he has been facing.

Blake posted a picture of him walking his dog, seemingly happy for the distraction and the excuse to get out of the house

He captioned the post, “When times are really tough and things just aren’t going the way you had hoped.. it’s always the same ‘gang’ that gets ya back on your feet. Feels good to start getting back into the swing of things.”

He also used the opportunity to thank his friends, family and fans that have been there to console him throughout the healing process.

He added, “But, as much as I do lean on my human / furr fam at times like this, I really do have to acknowledge you all, my new found social family for all the love, support, encouragement and even patience over the past week..”

It seems that Blake is struggling but fortunately, he has the support of his loved ones.

Katie Thurston is also hurting following the breakup

Katie also recently addressed the breakup on her Instagram story.

She thanked the people who have been by her side during the tough time.

She also expressed that she was thankful to her dog for “forcing” her “out of the house.”

However, she is ultimately grateful that she didn’t decide to stick it out and convince herself that “things are fine.”

Katie and Blake announced their breakup on social media

Katie and Blake also took to social media to initially announce their breakup.

The two posted an identical joint statement declaring that their breakup was a mutual decision.

They also gave a vague description of the reason why they broke up.

The caption read, “We ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Viewers who watched Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette knew that Katie and Blake would face some difficulties in their relationship.

Blake spends weeks to months at a time in Africa for work. Additionally, they live in different countries. Katie lives in the United States while Blake lives in Canada.

The two tried to make it work but their separation came just months after their engagement.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.