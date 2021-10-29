Katie Thurston speaks out for the first time since Blake Moynes breakup

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has addressed her breakup with Blake Moynes and why it was the best move for her. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is speaking out for the first time since she revealed that she broke up with her final recipient and fiance Blake Moynes.

Katie took to her Instagram Story to give fans an update on how she has been handling the breakup.

She posted a video of her cat lounging on a chair while sharing a message with fans.

She implied that in breaking up with Blake, she broke the cycle of pretending everything is “fine.”

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support,” she wrote (via People). “You can either spend every day convincing yourself things are fine. Or you can accept what is and learn and grow from it. And remember. You don’t own [sic] anyone anything. Life is too short. Surround your personal universe with joy.”

This also implies that Katie was the one to end the relationship, but it also could’ve been a mutual decision.

She also reportedly posted a picture of her dog and said he was “forcing” her “out of the house.”

It seems that while Katie doesn’t regret her decision to break up with Blake, she’s still struggling emotionally.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announced their breakup on social media

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes took to Instagram to share a joint statement about their breakup.

Katie posted and black and white photo of her and Blake and explained why they have gone their separate ways.

She wrote, “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Katie and Blake knew they would face numerous obstacles going into their engagement.

As Katie’s Aunt Lindsay bluntly stated, Blake would have to be traveling frequently to Africa for his job.

Additionally, when he is home, they don’t live in the same country. Blake lives in Canada while Katie lives in the United States.

This is likely the main reason behind their breakup and why their lifestyles are “not compatible.”

Blake and Katie got engaged on The Bachelorette

Kaite and Blake got engaged on The Bachelorette just a few months ago.

Blake was a late arrival on Katie’s season. He had previously competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette but he returned because he felt like he was compatible with Katie.

After some thought, she decided to give him a chance.

Greg was initially her frontrunner but after he showed some of his toxic traits, Katie gave Blake her final rose.

Katie has several potential suitors since she just hosted a season of The Bachelorette. While Andrew Spencer may not longer be an option, Katie may reconnect with one of her other Bachelorette men.

