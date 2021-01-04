Blake Horstmann shocks Bachelor Nation as he shares intimate moment with Becca Kufrin

Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann lives a private life these days, including his dating life.

Earlier this year, Blake teased that he was seeing someone but he was taking it slow because he didn’t want to ruin it.

However, as the summer came to an end, he announced he was single again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that Becca Kufrin is single after announcing her split from her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen in September 2020, it seems that Blake and Becca may be rekindling their romance.

The two haven’t confirmed anything on social media or in the media, but fans are starting to pick up on the fact that Becca may have rekindled some kind of relationship with her runner-up on The Bachelorette.

Even though Blake may be more known for his disastrous time on Bachelor In Paradise, he was actually about to propose to Becca on her season of The Bachelorette. She ended up picking Garrett.

Blake Horstmann shares an intimate moment with Becca Kufrin

Blake and Becca seem to have connected on social media recently, as the two have been sharing photos of one another – but not together.

This weekend, Blake shared an intimate photo of him and Becca on a beach, holding one another. He claimed it was his favorite picture with Becca.

The photo was screen-captured by the Bachelor fan account @bachelorteaspill, who added big eyes to the photo.

It’s clear that the picture of them together had some people wondering if they were spending time together. Since breaking things off with Becca, Blake has dated but he has yet to find the perfect one.

Blake Horstmann previously shared that he and Becca are just friends

This isn’t the first time that the two of them are linked since her split from Garrett. It has been four months since Becca announced that she and Garrett had ended their engagement.

Becca recently mocked her engagement with Garrett and then she shared a positive memory with Blake, saying that she had one of her best dates ever with Blake. It was not only a dig at Garrett, but it was also an invitation to speak highly of Blake. And he is clearly returning the favor.

Back in early December, Blake revealed that he was just friends with Becca after rumors that the two of them were hanging out and were following each other on social media again.

No word on whether they are rekindling their romance.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.