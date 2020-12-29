Becca Kufrin mocks her relationship with Garrett and then talks positive memories with Blake Horstmann

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin found love on the show, but as many others before her, that love didn’t last.

A few years after getting engaged, Becca and Garrett Yrigoyen called it quits after realizing that their fundamental values didn’t always match up.

Their relationship made headlines after Garrett publicly supported the Blue Lives Matter campaign, supporting police officers in the line of duty.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

His support surfaced after the death of George Floyd this year, which highlighted the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Even though it has been months since Becca shared the breakup news on social media, she’s still making subtle digs at her former fiance, who has moved on himself.

Becca Kufrin mocks her Bachelorette outcome involving Garrett

On Instagram this weekend, Becca posted a photo on her Instagram Stories. The picture was of an old van with the licence plate, “FNLROSE.”

She added the caption, “When you thought you had life figured out.”

Read More Hannah Brown discusses next chapter with YouTube channel as Tyler Cameron lives it up with Matt James

She’s clearly making a dig at Garrett here, saying that she thought she had figured life out when she was engaged to Garrett. She thought the two of them were going to be together forever.

In September, they announced their split and already within a month, Garrett announced a new relationship. To this day, we don’t know the exact reason why they split.

While continuing to address her fans, Becca revealed that her date with Blake Horstmann on The Bachelorette was the best date ever. She even tagged him in the post, asking him to confirm what she was saying.

Becca Kufrin is done with Garrett after their Bachelorette split

Even though Garrett is the one who has moved on from Becca, she has made it clear that she wouldn’t take him back. Becca has confirmed that she has unfollowed Garrett on social media as she found this to be a great way to not think about him and follow his new relationship.

She has also revealed that she will never wear the engagement ring from Garrett again and added that she would like the next engagement to be the one. She has been engaged twice in the Bachelor franchise now, as she was also engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr before he dumped her to be with Lauren Burnham.

As of right now, Becca is single.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.