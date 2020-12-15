Becca Kufrin hints that she has unfollowed Garrett on social media after their public split

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin knows that her former relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen is gossip fodder.

The two broke up in September of this year after announcing that they had some tension in their relationship.

They had kept their relationship somewhat private, but when the Black Lives Matter movement resurfaced after the death of George Floyd, it was clear that they weren’t on the same page.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While Becca was challenged by her podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay, Garrett was open and honest about his support for the Blue Lives Matter movement – a movement supporting police officers in the field.

Becca was open about the split, but Garrett never really said anything about why they didn’t work out.

Becca Kufrin jokes about the unfollow button

Becca has continued to update fans about how she’s doing and how she’s dealing with her new life without her fiance Garrett.

On Instagram Stories, she was asked how she avoids her ex-partners on social media, including Garrett. She revealed that there is this wonderful thing called the unfollow button.

Read More Jason Tartick appears ready to marry Kaitlyn Bristowe, wants The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to officiate

In other words, she hinted that she had unfollowed Garrett on social media and she had no interest in following along in his new life.

While Becca is currently single, it didn’t take long for Garrett to move on. He shared a new relationship in October, just a month after Becca shared their split on her podcast.

Becca Kufrin seemed surprised that he had moved on so fast

At the time, Becca seemed surprised that he had moved on so fast. She made some subtle digs on social media, sharing that she had made mistakes before and she wasn’t going to make the same mistakes again.

Since their split, Becca has revealed that she will never wear her engagement ring from Garrett again. She hinted that it represented the past and she wants to move forward.

As for Becca, she isn’t dating anyone yet. However, it didn’t take long for Bachelor rumors to come to the surface. She was recently linked to Blake Horstmann, her runner-up on The Bachelorette, but he claimed they were just friends.

Becca hasn’t shared what is going on with her and Blake. He was ready to propose to her at the end of her Bachelorette season, but she chose Garrett. However, after their recent split, she and Blake started following each other on social media again.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.