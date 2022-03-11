Blake Horstmann said Clayton Echard’s contestants criticizing their lead is ’embarrassing’

Blake Horstmann slammed Clayton Echard’s contestants for criticizing his Fantasy Suite choices. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann slammed Clayton Echard’s contestants after they criticized him for his Fantasy Suite date decisions.

Blake claimed that contestants criticizing their lead is “embarrassing” and that Clayton deserves more grace than the women or fans are giving him.

The Bachelorette runner-up opened up in a brutal Instagram Story calling Bachelor Nation alumni “hypocritical” and detailing how difficult it is to be a lead on the show.

Blake Horstmann called Clayton Echard’s contestants ‘embarrassing’ for criticizing him

Clayton was slammed by fans, his former contestants, and past Bachelor Nation members for his treatment of Susie Evans during their breakup.

However, Blake came to Clayton’s defense and turned the tables on Clayton’s contestants.

“Contestants who come after the lead, whether it’s women coming after The Bachelor after they’ve been dumped and men coming after The Bachelorette, in my opinion, it’s embarrassing. I think it’s ridiculous,” Blake said.

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

He ended the message by bluntly telling Clayton’s contestants to “stop talking s**t about your lead.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum explained that contestants should be able to have an opinion, but should not use it to condemn their ex.

Blake Horstmann called Bachelor Nation alumni ‘hypocritical’

Blake also called Bachelor alumni “hypocritical” after several well-known names came out against Clayton on their social media.

“I think people don’t understand how hard it is to be the lead in this world,” Blake said. “You never sleep. You’re being lied to and manipulated by production. You’re being lied to and manipulated by contestants.”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Blake acknowledged that he has not experienced the lead role in the franchise, but still has respect for those who take on the position. He detailed how difficult it is to try to find a partner while also navigating multiple relationships and trying not to hurt anyone.

He went on to push viewers to give even more grace to the lead than is given to contestants.

Blake has taken a step back from the franchise after a rocky appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, however, he has remained close with several of his costars. He also recently enjoyed a night out with Clayton himself.

The DJ appears to be rooting for Clayton to find his happy ending despite the severe ups and downs The Bachelor has run into on the show.

Viewers will have to tune in this week to see if Clayton’s search for love was all in vain.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.