Blake Horstmann reveals that he also dated Dean Unglert’s ex-girlfriend who joined The Bachelor cast

The Bachelor 26 contestant Gabby Windey has dated Bachelor Nation stars Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann. Pic credit: ABC

Another Bachelor Nation star has admitted to dating Gabby Windey, who is set to appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Recently Dean Unglert, who is happily together with Caelynn Miller Keyes, admitted that he dated the Denver Broncos dancer way before his days on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

It turns out that even outside of Bachelor Nation, Dean and Blake Horstmann have the same taste in women.

Blake, who also tried to pursue Caelynn on Bachelor in Paradise, reportedly dated Gabby before appearing on the franchise.

“We like the same girls, man,” Blake said of him and Dean during an episode of the Behind the Rose podcast. “I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates. I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well.”

Blake shared that he and Gabby only saw each other “for a couple months.”

He added, “She’s way more Dean’s ex, but it’s just funny.”

Blake and Dean both connected over their mutual ex before she was cast to be on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. During that conversation, Dean told Blake Gabby was “my girl in college.”

Blake has kind words for his ex

Blake had nothing bad to say about his ex Gabby ahead of her premiere on The Bachelor.

He thinks she will make a great contestant.

“She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room,” Blake explained.

He expressed that he could “see her getting hometowns” if the alleged Bachelor lead Clayton Echard is into bold and outgoing women like Gabby.

Dean called Gabby ‘the second love of my life’

Dean had revealed that he dated The Bachelor contestant Gabby before Blake admitted he had.

However, as Blake had claimed, it seemed that Dean’s relationship with Gabby was more serious.

“She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” Dean said on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

He even called her “the second love of my life.”

When asked about Gabby, Dean had nothing but positive words to say and thinks she will go very far on the series.

“Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that,” he expressed.

Viewers will have to wait until the new year to meet Gabby and see how far she gets on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.