Blake Horstmann reveals he’s single but he’s terrified to reach out to Bachelor women via DMs

Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann has tried several times to find love on television.

He almost got to the proposal on The Bachelorette, but Becca Kufrin chose to focus on her relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen, sending Blake home during the final episode.

Blake went on Bachelor In Paradise in 2019, but he quickly realized that it wasn’t going to be his happy ending.

The women compared notes and realized that he had slept with several of them at Stage Coach, a music festival that took place prior to filming.

Because of that experience and how everything was edited together, Blake is terrified of reaching out to Bachelor women via DMs. He believes that he could be humiliated again.

Blake Horstmann reveals he’s single

Blake opened up about his current love life on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Here, he revealed that he was indeed single now but that he had no plans of reaching out to Bachelor Nation women online – even during the pandemic where dating is more difficult.

When asked about it, Blake seemingly admitted that he used to reach out to people when he wanted to talk but that he’s not doing it anymore.

“Yeah. I would say that used to be maybe honestly like I’m terrified now. Like I’m terrified because of

Paradise. Like I just, I’m very cynical when it comes to people in imagination now,” Blake explained when asked if he had reached out to people from Bachelor Nation.

“I have not slipped into a single one of the girls’ names in this season, I am very cynical in the sense of they’ll use it. They’ll use it. They’ll tell the producers, they’ll create a story like Caelynn and Christina did,” he shared, referring to the storylines on Bachelor In Paradise last year.

Blake revealed that the producers would use it for a storyline for Bachelor In Paradise and then try to get him to come on the show. But he’s not biting. He revealed that he’s over the drama and he doesn’t want to be part of that.

“I just, I don’t want to be a part of that. You know? So no, I do not. I know a lot of guys do. I know a lot of guys do

sliding DMS and so much, and I don’t blame them.”

Blake Horstmann and Becca Kufrin were briefly linked online

While Blake isn’t reaching out to anyone via DMs, he did reach out to his ex-girlfriend Becca online.

It was back on January 4 that we reported that Blake had shared a photo of himself and Becca, saying it was his favorite photo of them together.

In the photo, they were hugging on a beach. The photo was from a scene from the Bachelorette.

Becca also tagged Blake in a photo when asked about her favorite date on The Bachelorette.

Because of his exchange, fans thought the two were rekindling their romance. Becca’s engagement to Garrett ended sometime in 2020 and she shared the news in September.

In October, Garrett shared that he had moved on with someone else.

So, did this mean that Blake and Becca were rekindling their romance?

“Me and Becca are friends,” Blake revealed on his Instagram Stories back in December. “Let the woman be single for a while she don’t need no damn man to be happy. She is living her best life.”

Just because Blake is single now doesn’t mean he won’t give Becca a second chance in the future. Only time will tell where this relationship ends up.

