Blac Chyna is backing out of revenge porn settlement with Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of pointing a gun at him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rob Kardashian claims ex-fiancée Blac Chyna walked away from a deal that would settle the revenge porn lawsuit she filed against the reality TV star ex-boyfriend.

The 34-year-old model recently lost her $108 million defamation lawsuit against Kardashians-Jenners and stated her intention to appeal.

Chyna, real name, Angela White, was also accused of kicking a woman during a bar altercation shortly her legal battle with the Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters.

Rob Kardashian wants to settle revenge porn case with Blac Chyna

In court documents, Rob’s lawyer asked the judge to enforce the settlement agreement that was allegedly proposed by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani.

In the affidavit obtained by Page Six, Melissa Lerner, an attorney representing Kardashian, said the revenge porn lawsuit should not proceed since both parties already agreed to a settlement.

In a motion filed by Lerner, she described Chyna’s actions as outrageous.

“At best, Chyna’s belated repudiation of the parties’ settlement agreement is a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour. At worst, it is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob’s preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense. Such outrageous conduct should not be counseled.”

In a statement to Page Six, Blac Chyna’s attorney responded with the following, “Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.” The statement continues:

“Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached in this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

Rob testified during Chyna’s defamation trial against Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kris, and Kylie Jenner.

He said under oath that Chyna, with whom he shares a daughter, beat him with a metal rod and pointed a gun at his head.

Blac Chyna accuses Rob of posting naked photos of herself for revenge

In the upcoming lawsuit scheduled to proceed next week, Chyna is accusing Rob of using his Instagram to post several naked photos of her in July 2017.

During their public breakup, Rob accused his then-fiancée of having an affair during their relationship.

The judge has yet to decide on Rob’s request to enforce the settlement deal to drop the revenge porn case.

If they do not come to an agreement, the trial will likely commence on June 13.