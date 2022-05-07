Blac Chyna accused of kicking a woman in her stomach during a bar altercation

Blac Chyna stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RothschildMedia/StarMaxWorldwide

Blac Chyna is reportedly under criminal investigation as a suspect in a battery investigation.

The socialite and model recently lost her defamation case against some of the Kardashian-Jenner family after a jury ruled against her.

She was seeking $108 million in damages, claiming that Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian sought to damage her reputation to end her reality TV show Rob & Chyna with former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna allegedly kicked woman in the stomach

Blac Chyna is named as the suspect in a battery report filed in Los Angeles on Friday and is currently under investigation, per TMZ.

The alleged victim, Sequoya King, reportedly told the publication that she got into a verbal dispute with Chyna, which turned physical.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Friday morning at a bar in Los Angeles. King accused Chyna of taking her phone from her hand and slamming it on the ground.

King says the former reality TV star kicked her in the stomach with enough force to put her on the ground.

The alleged victim told TMZ that Chyna accused her of filming her on the phone, which led to their reported verbal then physical altercation.

Alleged victim accuses Blac Chyna of being on drugs

The woman who was allegedly attacked by Blac Chyna also spoke out on social media to give further detail on the alleged incident.

In the Facebook post, captured by The Shade Room, she accused Blac Chyna of being on drugs and denied that her report is a money grab.

“For those of you who missed my post earlier this morning, I was assaulted by Chyna!” she wrote.

“My phone was snatched by her and destroyed and while trying to defend myself she kicked me in my stomach,” King continued. “I have done everything to resolve the matter peacefully but at this point she has to be exposed!!!”

“Stop doing drugs sis, it’s not a good look,” she added, “It’s not about the money, I just want a new phone and she has to be held responsible for her actions!!!”

“Moving forward I will take all measures to make sure she is not able to do any more bodily harm to anyone else!!! Also to the auntie who pulled out a gun, shout out to you too!” King concluded.

Details about the incident are still unclear as other witness statements are yet to be released as the case continues to be investigated.