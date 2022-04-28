Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance in court, admits he never loved Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian takes the stand in the Blac Chyna lawsuit. Pic credit: E!

The usually low-key Rob Kardashian recently made a rare public appearance to testify in court on behalf of his famous family.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their sister Kylie and mom Kris Jenner, are being sued by Rob’s former fiancee Blac Chyna. The 33-year-old has accused the women of playing a role in the cancelation of her E! reality show Rob & Chyna.

Chyna has already taken the stand and so have Kris, Kylie, Khloe, and Kim, who defended themselves in the defamation trial.

However, Rob, whose toxic relationship with Chyna has been at the center of the trial, recently took the stand and gave some insight into their ill-fated romance.

Rob Kardashian says he never loved Blac Chyna

Rob’s tumultuous relationship with Chyna has been playing out in a Los Angeles court for the past several days. We’ve heard some bombshell revelations about a violent fight in 2016 which left The Kardashians fearful for Rob’s safety.

During the altercation, the model wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck and held a gun to his head— an act she claimed was just her way of being funny.

The couple later ended their romance for good and are now co-parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Dream.

However, during his time on the stand, Rob gave some insight into his relationship with Chyna and noted that it wasn’t a fairytale romance.

E! News recounted Rob’s testimony where he was asked if he was ever in love with Chyna

“No,” responded the 35-year-old. “It was not real love. Otherwise, we would’ve been married.”

The former couple started dating in early 2016 and were engaged only months later. The pair’s roller-coaster relationship played out on their short-lived reality show which aired on E! and aired for only one season.

Rob Kardashian says he met Chyna at his lowest point

During his testimony, Rob also opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Chyna and admitted that it “happened very quickly” after they met online.

Rob noted that he got into the relationship during a low point in his life.

“I was probably in the worst place in my entire life,” confessed Rob. “She was catching me at my lowest.”

Being in that place was also the reason why Rob allowed his then-fiance to disrespect his family “a hundred different times.”

He revealed that she didn’t attend a baby shower that The Kardashians organized to celebrate Dream’s pending arrival, and noted Chyna’s alleged threats to his sister Kylie as another disrespectful act.

However, Rob said he sided with Chyna while all that was going on because he was “just trying to support her.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.