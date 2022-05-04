Blac Chyna set to appeal after losing her $108 million defamation lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna has a pending lawsuit with Rob Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Kardashian-Jenners have won a defamation case brought against them by Blac Chyna, who is the former fiancée of Rob Kardashian.

The Instagram model and musician’s lawyer said they will appeal the verdict.

Chyna claimed in the lawsuit that Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian sought to damage her reputation and ruin her career by convincing TV producers to cancel her show reality TV series, Rob & Chyna.

The 33-year-old sought $108 million in damages but will not be awarded any monetary compensation.

Blac Chyna had no visible reaction to the verdict

On Monday, a jury found that none of the Jenners or Kardashians had defamed Chyna but that they had acted in “bad faith.”

The four defendants in the lawsuit were Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

The reality TV stars all took to the stand at various points during the nine-day trial at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

However, when the verdict was read, The Kardashians stars were at the annual Met Gala in New York.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chyna was in court for the verdict and reportedly had no visible reaction.

Rob & Chyna aired on the E! network for one series in 2016, following the former couple’s life as they prepared for the birth of their daughter, Dream.

The relationship collapsed the following year after Kardashian made a series of Instagram posts accusing Chyna of cheating.

According to AP News, producers from the E! network, which aired the reality TV series, testified that Rob & Chyna ended because the former couple’s relationship ended.

Blac Chyna testified that she playfully put a gun to Rob’s head

The trial focused mainly on allegations that Chyna physically assaulted her then-fiance, Rob Kardashian, in December 2016.

The 35-year-old testified that she held a gun to his head two times and wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck. In addition, Rob said she beat him with a metal rod.

She testified that she had put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show.

Chyna then denied attacking Rob after the celebration turned sour. Corey Gamble arrived at the scene and broke up the dispute, according to testimony.

Dream Kardashian’s mother also cited Rob checking her phone to see if she was having an affair led to an argument and eventual breakup.

Jurors had to decide whether each of the four Jenner-Kardashian defendants knowingly lied about the abuse when they informed Rob & Chyna producers about the alleged abuse.

In addition, they had to decide for each defendant whether those communications were an illegal interference with Chyna’s television contract.