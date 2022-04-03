Blac Chyna announces plan to ‘refocus’ on trial against the Kardashian family

Rob Kardashian dropped his own lawsuit against Blac Chyna last month before the case was set to go to trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Blac Chyna has released a statement ahead of her upcoming trial against the Kardashian family saying she plans to double down in her efforts to focus on the case.

It comes after the model said last week that she had to “let go” of three vehicles due to an alleged lack of child support from her kids’ dads, among other reasons.

This prompted both Rob Kardashian and Tyga to respond, saying they have similar custody arrangements with Chyna, with both alleging they each pay out large amounts of cash for things like school fees.

Rob recently dropped his own lawsuit against Chyna in which he accused her of abuse, right before it was set to go to trial.

Blac Chyna says she is refocused on the Kardashian lawsuit

Reality star Chyna, 33, is suing Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, accusing them of defaming her and of intentional interference with her contract leading to the cancellation of her E! series Rob & Chyna.

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” Chyna said in her new statement on Twitter. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong.”

Chyna continued, adding, “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done.

“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela.”

Court ruled Blac Chyna has ‘substantial evidence’ to pursue a jury trial

Three appellate judges previously sided with a trial judge’s ruling that Chyna had submitted “substantial evidence” supporting claims against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna’s evidence reportedly helps support her claim that Jenner “lied” about an allegation that Chyna assaulted Rob Kardashian and then allegedly used this to have her reality series canceled, according to Page Six.

The Kardashians have pushed back on her claims, arguing that Chyna made her E! series Rob & Chyna impossible to continue due to a restraining order against Rob.

The model and former reality TV star filed the lawsuit back in 2017 and has since accused the Kardashian family, and the TV show network’s owner NBCUniversal, of racism.

Blac Chyna is set to face off against the Kardashians in a jury trial later this month, seeking millions in damages.

It is unclear whether Rob Kardashian dropping his own lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend had anything to do with her upcoming trial.