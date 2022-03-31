Tyga and Rob Kardashian pull out receipts after Blac Chyna child support claim

Blac Chyna previously said she has a good co-parenting relationship with her baby fathers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Tyga and Rob Kardashian responded to Blac Chyna, laughing at her child support claim.

The model claimed she “had to give up” three of her cars because she is a single mother that receives no support from her exes.

Rob Kardashian was recently embroiled in a lawsuit with Chyna in which he accused her of battery. However, he dropped the suit last month, shortly before the trial began.

Tyga was arrested for domestic violence in October last year after his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of assault, but they have since reconciled.

Rob Kardashian and Tyga call out Blac Chyna

In two tweets, Blac Chyna shared that she had to make lifestyle changes due to not receiving support.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” the model tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Single no support child support,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

After sharing her tweets on The Shade Room, Tyga caught wind of her claim and explained why she doesn’t receive child support.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” Tyga wrote.

As some speculated that the model tweets were directed at her other baby father, Rob Kardashian said he had a similar arrangement with Blac Chyna.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga then shared a joke asking Rob how he managed to find a private school for his daughter Dream that charges $3,000 less on the tuition fee.

“how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug 🤣,” Tyga quipped.

The 33-year-old offered a cryptic rebuttal to Tyga, writing “lol” on his Twitter handle.

Blac Chyna previously bragged about not receiving child support

In 2020, Chyna boasted about not receiving child support.

The model was asked what was her “biggest flex” during an interview on SiriusXM‘s Hip Hop Nation.

“Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she replied. Chyna shares a daughter, Dream, 5, with Rob and a son, King Cairo, 9, with the rapper.

According to Radar Online, Chyna claimed their custody arrangement states she has their daughter Dream 4 days a week to his three days a week.