Tyga breaks silence following domestic violence arrest after ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused the rapper

On Wednesday, rapper Tyga turned himself in to the police in Los Angeles after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

According to TMZ, Tyga was arrested for felony domestic violence with his bail set at $50,000.

The publication reports that the rapper’s representative said the allegations are “false” and “disproven,” but Tyga remained silent.

On Friday, Tyga broke his silence and denied being arrested or charged with any crime

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post, adding: “I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime.”

Last weekend, 31-year-old rapper’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson filed a police report accusing him of domestic violence.

Camaryn Swanson disputes ‘false narrative’

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted photos and a video online showing her face with a black eye.

TMZ wrote that sources close to Tyga claimed Camaryn came to his house at 3 AM and was “acting belligerent” at his door before letting her inside, where the yelling continued.

Camaryn Swanson is an Instagram model with over 800,000 followers.

The model disputed the publication’s version of events and showed text allegedly between the former couple in which he appears to send her a car to his house.

In the text messages, which you can read above, it appears that the Rack City rapper invited Swanson to his house.

She also appears to break up with him via text writing: “I can’t believe this is how it has to end. Honestly, I’m so heart broken and didn’t think you were capable to ever do this to me.”

In addition, the Instagram model says she felt forced to go public due to the “false narrative” released in the media.

“Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” Swanson wrote on her Instagram story, adding:

“With that being said, I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging TMZ AFTER they released the fake news.”

Tyga and Camaryn dating history

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson reportedly began dating in February 2021.

They were photographed together several times, and Tyga frequently ‘liked’ her photos on Instagram.

It appears that the couple broke up following their alleged domestic violence dispute.

Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s baby mother Blac Chyna.