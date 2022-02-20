Rob Kardashian calls off lawsuit against Blac Chyna right before they were headed to trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got engaged after three months of dating and had a reality TV show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Rob Kardashian has dismissed his assault lawsuit against former partner Blac Chyna.

Rob and Chyna share a daughter, Dream, born in 2016 after their whirlwind romance that same year.

He has been in a custody battle with the 34-year-old accusing Chyna of putting their daughter in danger.

Their relationship came to a bitter end when Rob Kardashian accused Chyna of cheating on him, sharing multiple posts on Instagram at the time.

Rob explains why he dropped the assault case

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna without prejudice for the sake of their daughter.

A judge approved the motion to dismiss the case, according to Page Six.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob said to Page Six on Friday, adding: “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Blac Chyna accused of pointing a gun at Rob Kardashian

Rob sued his former partner in September 2017 for assault, claiming she tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord.

The 34-year-old also claimed she repeatedly struck him in the face and head.

He alleged that Chyna also pointed a gun at his head the same night she attempted to strangle him.

“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory, and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” the 33-year-old said in his declaration obtained by People magazine, continuing.

“About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun, and Facetimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, denied her ex-fiance’s allegations.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued that Rob had dropped the lawsuit because the allegations were false.

In addition, the lawyer said the model would seek to make him pay for her litigation costs after dismissing the suit on the eve of the trial.

Both Rob and Chyna claimed they had evidence to support their cases.

Chyna’s lawyer said she had video evidence that Rob did not have marks on him on the day of the alleged assault. On the other hand, Rob claimed he would call his friends who allegedly witnessed some of the attacks to testify.